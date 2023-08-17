Voters To Observe COVID-19 Regulations On Polling Day

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Voters To Observe COVID-19 Regulations On Polling Day3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday said voters would be subjected to COVID-19 regulations at polling stations on election day, reported NewsDay.
Although it is no longer mandatory for people to wear masks in public, ZEC said voters will be required to keep a safe distance and sanitise their hands.
ZEC officials said this during the second briefing of local and foreign election observers in Harare. Said ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana:
As I indicated, from our logistics committee we have representatives from the Health Ministry in this committee.
There are no major health hazards but we need to take care. At the polling stations, you will be required to keep a safe distance, as usual, that’s basic.
ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said:
People will not be expected to wear masks but there will be provisions for people to sanitise their hands or even the ballpoint pens in polling stations.
We have a COVID-19 handbook that was designed specifically for the electoral process by our commission which will be followed.
Masks are no longer mandatory in Zimbabwe but there will be sanitisers for anyone who feels they want to.
In May, the United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an end to COVID-19 as a global health emergency.
Meanwhile, about 4 099 local and foreign observers have been accredited to observe the August 23 elections.
More: Pindula News