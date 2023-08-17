Voters To Observe COVID-19 Regulations On Polling Day

3 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday said voters would be subjected to COVID-19 regulations at polling stations on election day, reported NewsDay.

Although it is no longer mandatory for people to wear masks in public, ZEC said voters will be required to keep a safe distance and sanitise their hands.

ZEC officials said this during the second briefing of local and foreign election observers in Harare. Said ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana:

