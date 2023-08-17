ZEC Pledges To Avail Information About Ballot Paper Printing

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reportedly committed to providing all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers to be used in the 23 August 2023 general elections.
Posting on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter this Thursday, Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu said that ZEC promised to provide the information by the end of the day on 19 August. He said:
ZEC has advised that it will supply all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers. It has committed to doing so by the end of the day on the 19th.Feedback
Should the information not be to the satisfaction of the applicants, the matter will be argued on the 21st.
This comes after the opposition CCC made an urgent court application seeking an order to compel ZEC to disclose details relating to the printing, distribution, and serial numbers of the ballot papers for the upcoming harmonised elections.
