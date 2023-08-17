Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

ZEC Pledges To Avail Information About Ballot Paper Printing

8 minutes ago
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 14:10:03 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZEC Pledges To Avail Information About Ballot Paper Printing

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reportedly committed to providing all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers to be used in the 23 August 2023 general elections.

Posting on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter this Thursday, Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu said that ZEC promised to provide the information by the end of the day on 19 August. He said:

ZEC has advised that it will supply all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers. It has committed to doing so by the end of the day on the 19th.

Should the information not be to the satisfaction of the applicants, the matter will be argued on the 21st.

This comes after the opposition CCC made an urgent court application seeking an order to compel ZEC to disclose details relating to the printing, distribution, and serial numbers of the ballot papers for the upcoming harmonised elections.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Ballot PapersZEC

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback