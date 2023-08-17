ZRP Commissioner-General Says "Murdered" CCC Activist Was Run Over By A Truck

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said CCC activist Tinashe Chitsunge who was allegedly killed in a politically motivated incident in Glenview 7 recently was run over by the party’s truck, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

This is contrary to eyewitness accounts that indicated that Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF activists.

Addressing delegates on an election observer mission in Harare on Wednesday, Matanga said they are still waiting for the postmortem report. He said:

Feedback