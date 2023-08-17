ZRP Commissioner-General Says "Murdered" CCC Activist Was Run Over By A Truck

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZRP Commissioner-General Says "Murdered" CCC Activist Was Run Over By A Truck5 minutes ago
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said CCC activist Tinashe Chitsunge who was allegedly killed in a politically motivated incident in Glenview 7 recently was run over by the party’s truck, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
This is contrary to eyewitness accounts that indicated that Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF activists.
Addressing delegates on an election observer mission in Harare on Wednesday, Matanga said they are still waiting for the postmortem report. He said:
On August 3, 2023. We received a report of public violence in Glenview 7 in which a life was unfortunately lost.
The deceased Tinashe Edson Chitsunge… was run over by a truck in the course of politically motivated violence.
Currently, we are waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of his death.
Police say they have arrested 15 people so far in connection with Chitsunge’s death. The suspects were charged with a lesser charge of public violence and were freed on bail.
More: Pindula News