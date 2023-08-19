Burkina Faso And Mali Deployed Aircraft Against Potential ECOWAS Intervention In Niger

5 minutes ago

Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed combat aircraft in response to the possibility of military intervention against Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). West African military chiefs held a second day of talks in Ghana on Friday, preparing for a possible armed intervention in Niger after a coup removed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso and Mali have emphasised that any military action against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali, leading to their withdrawal from ECOWAS and the adoption of self-defence measures to support Niger’s armed forces and people. The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed concerns that such intervention could destabilize the entire West African region.

A report aired on Niger’s state television highlighted joint efforts by Mali and Burkina Faso in support of Niger and the deployment of warplanes within Niger’s borders on Friday. The report also noted that the planes were Super Tucano fighter jets. It said:

Feedback