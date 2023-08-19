Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Burkina Faso And Mali Deployed Aircraft Against Potential ECOWAS Intervention In Niger
Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed combat aircraft in response to the possibility of military intervention against Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). West African military chiefs held a second day of talks in Ghana on Friday, preparing for a possible armed intervention in Niger after a coup removed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso and Mali have emphasised that any military action against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali, leading to their withdrawal from ECOWAS and the adoption of self-defence measures to support Niger’s armed forces and people. The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed concerns that such intervention could destabilize the entire West African region.
A report aired on Niger’s state television highlighted joint efforts by Mali and Burkina Faso in support of Niger and the deployment of warplanes within Niger’s borders on Friday. The report also noted that the planes were Super Tucano fighter jets. It said:
Mali and Burkina Faso turned their commitments into concrete action by deploying warplanes to respond to any attack on Niger.
The ECOWAS chief of staff meeting in Ghana did not disclose the date of the planned military intervention in Niger, but it confirmed that the military forces were prepared to act upon orders.
Furthermore, in Niger, a civilian militia force called the Volunteers for the Defense of Niger (VDN) is being organized to support the potential ECOWAS military intervention. The recruitment of volunteers has begun, and they will assist the military in various roles, including combat, medical care, logistics, and technical support.