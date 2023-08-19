Search For Two Illegal Miners Continues In Collapsed Mine Shaft In Penhalonga

5 minutes ago

Rescue operations are underway in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, to locate the bodies of two illegal miners who are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed on Wednesday.

James Mupfumi, Director of the Centre for Research and Development, confirmed the search and revealed that open-cast alluvial gold mining was taking place along the Mutare River in Penhalonga.

Mupfumi stated that a representative from Chief Mutasa had conducted a ritual at the site seeking guidance, NewsDay reported. He added:

