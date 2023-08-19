Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Search For Two Illegal Miners Continues In Collapsed Mine Shaft In Penhalonga
Rescue operations are underway in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, to locate the bodies of two illegal miners who are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed on Wednesday.
James Mupfumi, Director of the Centre for Research and Development, confirmed the search and revealed that open-cast alluvial gold mining was taking place along the Mutare River in Penhalonga.
Mupfumi stated that a representative from Chief Mutasa had conducted a ritual at the site seeking guidance, NewsDay reported. He added:
We discovered that there is an open cast alluvial gold mining taking place in Mutare River, where Russians were stopped by the government in 2013. There are some well-known politically connected individuals who own the mine.
Clinton Masanga, Director of the Penhalonga Youth Development Trust, expressed deep sorrow over the mining disaster, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the collapse and hold those responsible accountable. Masanga said:
It is imperative that a thorough investigation is conducted to determine the causes of collapse, identify any negligence or misconduct and hold those accountable to book.
The political and environmental factors surrounding the tragedy demand urgent attention and action. By addressing the shortcomings in regulation, accountability and community engagement, we can strive for a safer and more sustainable future for mining operations.
Manicaland Provincial Mining Director, Elton Shingirai Makumbe, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations were underway.
Over the years, Zimbabwe has witnessed numerous incidents of disused mine collapses, as artisanal miners endure challenging conditions in pursuit of precious metals. Despite the risks, they argue that life’s hardships push them to prioritise potential rewards over safety.