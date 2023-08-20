Chissano Attends Mnangagwa's Rally, Plans To Attend Chamisa's To Understand Zimbabwe's Politics

5 minutes ago

Former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano attended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally in Midlands and was reportedly planning to attend opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally as well, in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of Zimbabwe’s political landscape before the upcoming elections.

Chissano currently serves as the special facilitator for Zimbabwe’s debt and arrears clearance program, sponsored by the African Development Bank. His responsibilities include working towards resolving Zimbabwe’s longstanding standoff with creditors and the international community. During a conference on Zimbabwe’s debt crisis in May, Chissano emphasized to Mnangagwa the importance of addressing governance, rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression as major challenges facing the country. Critics have accused the ruling Zanu PF administration of failing to implement electoral reforms recommended by SADC, the AU, and the Monthlante Commission, which investigated the 2018 post-election protests and civilian deaths.

According to presidential spokesperson George Charamba, former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano requested to attend both Zanu PF and CCC rallies in order to support peaceful, free, and fair elections in Zimbabwe as a step towards resolving the country’s debt issue. The Zimbabwean government granted his request due to Chissano’s status as an elder statesman and his involvement in Zimbabwe Debt Resolution. Charamba said on Twittera:

