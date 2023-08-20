Mnangagwa Urges Election Observers To Respect Zimbabwe's Electoral Processes

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reminded election observers to adhere to their mandate and respect the country’s electoral processes. He made the remarks while addressing a ZANU PF star rally held in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe invited 45 countries, 17 organizations, and all SADC member states to observe the upcoming elections. However, President Mnangagwa urged the observers to approach their task with an open mind and without predetermined outcomes.

The President reiterated Zimbabwe’s deep understanding of democracy and emphasised that the country could not be taught the basic principles by any other nation.

