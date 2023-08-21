Annual Inflation Falls To 75.6% In August

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Annual Inflation Falls To 75.6% In August6 minutes ago
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Monday, 21 August said annual inflation fell to 75.6 percent in August from 101.3 percent in July.
ZIMSTAT also said the month-on-month inflation rate in August was -6.2 percent gaining 9.1 percentage points on last month’s rate of -15.3 percent. ZIMSTAT said:
The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of August 2023 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index was 77.2 percent…Feedback
The month-on-month inflation rate in August 2023 was -6.2 percent gaining 9.1 percentage points on the July 2023 rate of -15.3 percent.
ZIMSTAT said the Food Poverty Line for one person in August was $70 461.00. The Total Consumption Poverty Line for one person was $91 063.00 in August 2023.
The Food Poverty Line (FPL) represents the amount of money that an individual requires to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2 100 calories. Said ZIMSTAT:
The CPI for August 2023 was 450.43 and 479.79 in July 2023.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals