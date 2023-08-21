Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeBusiness

Annual Inflation Falls To 75.6% In August

6 minutes ago
Mon, 21 Aug 2023 17:52:50 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Annual Inflation Falls To 75.6% In August

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Monday, 21 August said annual inflation fell to 75.6 percent in August from 101.3 percent in July.

ZIMSTAT also said the month-on-month inflation rate in August was -6.2 percent gaining 9.1 percentage points on last month’s rate of -15.3 percent. ZIMSTAT said:

The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of August 2023 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index was 77.2 percent…

The month-on-month inflation rate in August 2023 was -6.2 percent gaining 9.1 percentage points on the July 2023 rate of -15.3 percent.

ZIMSTAT said the Food Poverty Line for one person in August was $70 461.00. The Total Consumption Poverty Line for one person was $91 063.00 in August 2023.

The Food Poverty Line (FPL) represents the amount of money that an individual requires to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2 100 calories. Said ZIMSTAT:

The CPI for August 2023 was 450.43 and 479.79 in July 2023. 

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Annual InflationinflationZimstat

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback