Highlanders Coach Baltemar Brito Interested In Warriors Job

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Highlanders Coach Baltemar Brito Interested In Warriors Job5 minutes ago
Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has revealed that he is interested in the Warriors job after the FIFA Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa recently released adverts for jobs for national teams.
The Brazilian said he has four months left on his contract with Highlanders and the two parties have not started negotiations for a contract renewal. Said Brito:
As coaches, we have to think about our future so our manager applied for the Warriors job.Feedback
Highlanders is the biggest team in the country but the biggest job is coaching the national team.
We have four months left in our contract with Highlanders, we don’t know if they will renew our contract so we have to think about our future.
Highlanders are at the apex of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a five-point lead ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars after 19 matches.
Manica Diamonds are third, with 35 points, Dynamos are fourth with 32 points, and Chicken Inn are fifth on the log standings with 31 points.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals