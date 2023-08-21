Highlanders Coach Baltemar Brito Interested In Warriors Job

Highlanders is the biggest team in the country but the biggest job is coaching the national team.

We have four months left in our contract with Highlanders, we don’t know if they will renew our contract so we have to think about our future.

Highlanders are at the apex of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a five-point lead ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars after 19 matches.

Manica Diamonds are third, with 35 points, Dynamos are fourth with 32 points, and Chicken Inn are fifth on the log standings with 31 points.

