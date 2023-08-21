I Am Not After POLAD, I Have Money - Valerio

Speaking during a special interview with TellZim Editor Passmore Kuzipa at Chevron Hotel in Masvingo, Valerio, who is Zimbabwe’s only female presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, said:

There is nothing I want in politics besides a better future for Zimbabwe, I have money, I have everything that I need, and there is nothing that politics can give me that I do not already have. People say to me you are into it because you want to join POLAD because you want cars but I have cars and houses, I’m just not happy with the state of our country. I know that people died for a better Zimbabwe but there is still no equality in this country as only a few are benefitting and the ordinary person is suffering.

She also said there was a need to change the patriarchal mentality among some voters who believe that only a man can lead the country. Said Valerio:

People in our society still have a mentality or culture where they do not see women as leaders nor believe a woman can lead Zimbabwe but I think the response I have been getting now as I have been touring Zimbabwe and meeting people face to face is different, they are saying it is time for a woman so I think it is a mixed response. Some people think that only men should lead while at the same time, a majority of our young people are seeing the potential of what a woman can bring into politics. On the other hand, women are excited at the opportunity to be represented at the highest level.

Valerio had to go to the Electoral Court to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to accept her nomination papers after they were rejected over disputed submission timelines.

The other aspiring female presidential candidate, Linda Masarira of LEAD failed to make it on the ballot after she failed to pay the US$20 000 nomination fees on time.

