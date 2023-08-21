Zimbabweans Pray For Peace Ahead Of General Elections

We are praying for a peaceful environment. We are just encouraging our people to be objective, peaceful, and to do everything in order.

Zimbabwe has a long history of disputed elections, marred by violence and allegations of vote rigging.

In 2018, the main opposition presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, rejected the poll outcome after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with just over 50% of the vote.

Chamisa claimed the results were rigged and took up the matter to the Constitutional Court but the judges ruled that he had failed to provide evidence to back the allegations.

Violence erupted a day after the elections and the army opened fire on opposition protesters, killing six people.

Chamisa, a pastor who is in his mid-forties, is the main challenger to Mnangagwa.

Politics and religion are often intertwined in Zimbabwe where Pentecostal/evangelical and indigenous churches have openly sided with Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF.

