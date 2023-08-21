ZINARA Should Be Disbanded, Says ZAPU Parliamentary Candidate

Imagine between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, if there was a single authority taking care of that road, we would have a state-of-the-art, world-class road on our hands.

Imagine a team of 10 people taking care of the roads between Phulula Lay-bye and Lupane, there would be no potholes.

But some people somewhere are sleeping on duty because ZINARA is paying them.

If I were to be elected into Parliament, I would call for the disbandment of ZINARA and start afresh.

Candidates who were invited, but did not turn up were Lupane West UZA candidate Henry Desire Moyo, ZANU PF Lupane East candidate, Pathisiwe Ncube, CCC candidate Mxolisi Sibanda and ZANU PF Lupane West candidate Mpumelelo Ndlovu.

The state of Zimbabwe’s road network is deplorable due to decades of neglect by the government.

Last month ZINARA CEO Nkosinathi Ncube apologised to the public for the dilapidated state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

