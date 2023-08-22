Chamisa Says He Won't Victimise Mnangagwa

We are not going to be retributive. We will let bygones be bygones. Where you can help, you can.

We need to unite and share ideas for the progress of our nation. For those who support ZANU PF, it’s not about political affiliation.

Go and vote for your future. Go and vote for jobs for a better economy.

Political commentators say one of the reasons why African leaders refuse to hand over power is that they fear being jailed for past crimes or on trumped-up charges.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa will face off against each other after a close race in 2018 where the former narrowly won.

According to official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mnangagwa polled 50.8% of the votes cast against 44.3% by Chamisa.

However, Chamisa refused to acknowledge Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe’s legitimate leader and challenged the results in the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s victory but Chamisa remained adamant the 2018 election results were rigged.

The other candidates in the 2023 presidential race are Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent), Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Harry Peter Wilson (DOP) and Elisabeth Valerio (UZA).

