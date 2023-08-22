Pindula|Search Pindula
Internet Access In Zimbabwe Downgraded On The Eve Of Elections - NetBlocks

4 minutes ago
Tue, 22 Aug 2023 17:04:14 GMT
Internet Access In Zimbabwe Downgraded On The Eve Of Elections - NetBlocks

NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the internet, has confirmed that Zimbabwe’s internet has been downgraded.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, NetBlocks said the throttling of internet services in Zimbabwe impacts online platforms on NetOne, Econet, TelOne and Liquid, potentially affecting citizens’ ability to stay informed. It said:

Confirmed: Metrics indicate that internet service has been degraded in #Zimbabwe on the eve of elections; the incident impacts online platforms on NetOne, Econet, TelOne and Liquid, potentially affecting citizens’ ability to stay informed.

In January 2019, Zimbabwe imposed a “total internet shutdown” during nationwide protests that were triggered by a dramatic fuel price increase.

Access to the internet and popular social media apps like Facebook, X and WhatsApp were blocked.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans were arrested during the protests and the United Nations called for an end to the brutal security crackdown and the internet blackout.

Image

More: Pindula News

