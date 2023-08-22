"Ndinyengeiwo Girl" Lorraine Guyo Arrested For Fraud

Guyo became famous after posting a video on social media asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day in 2019.

She came to be known as the “Ndinyengeiwo girl” as the video went viral.

Following her 2019 viral video, various brands approached and used her for their commercials, including clothing retail store JanJam, fast-food chain Mambo’s, and financial institution Steward Bank.

In 2020, Guyo was left owing a number of people after throwing a birthday party that became a flop. Lorraine Guyo hired the Rainbow Towers Hotel as a venue.

She expected fans to pay US$3 for ordinary tickets and US$10 for VIP tickets to celebrate with her.

Despite a huge number of followers on social media due to her videos, she overestimated her popularity as not many were willing to pay money for the birthday event.

The poor attendance left her in debt and her failure to pay for some of the services such as the MC and entertainers she had hired to perform at the event.

Radio personality Chamvary was one of the people that Guyo failed to pay as she had hired her for the event.

Chamvary took to social media to express discontent.

