Prophet Drugs And Rapes Woman (23) At A Shrine In Harare

It is further alleged that Madzibaba Tarisai gave the woman something to drink, claiming that the evil object will move from the uterus to her breasts, and there was a need to remove it.

The woman drank the substance and became unconscious. When she later regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident to H-Metro. He said:

The complainant was persuaded to drink a substance which made her unconscious and he raped her. She did not immediately disclose the rape, but it haunted her until she decided to report the case to the police.

Fake prophets usually take advantage of women who would have visited their shrines alone and rape them.

In most cases, the victims would have visited the “prophets” without the consent of their husbands and as a result, they fail to report the abuse to their spouses for fear of being divorced.

