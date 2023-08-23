CCC Commends Voters For Ignoring "Fake FAZ Fliers"

8 minutes ago

The opposition CCC said that voters have ignored fliers littering streets in Harare on Wednesday morning allegedly distributed by Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), a ZANU PF-linked shadowy group.

The fliers targetting opposition voters, urged the urban electorate to stay at home and not vote, saying CCC candidate Nelson Chamisa had pulled out of the presidential race citing alleged rigging,

In a tweet, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zimbabweans have ignored the fliers and gone out in huge numbers to cast their votes. She said:

