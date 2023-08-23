Zimbabwe Elections 2023
CCC Commends Voters For Ignoring "Fake FAZ Fliers"8 minutes ago
The opposition CCC said that voters have ignored fliers littering streets in Harare on Wednesday morning allegedly distributed by Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), a ZANU PF-linked shadowy group.
The fliers targetting opposition voters, urged the urban electorate to stay at home and not vote, saying CCC candidate Nelson Chamisa had pulled out of the presidential race citing alleged rigging,
In a tweet, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zimbabweans have ignored the fliers and gone out in huge numbers to cast their votes. She said:
MANY CITIZENS have reached out to say they’re not going to be distracted by the fake FAZ fliers. They’re already on their way to vote. They know what they want. They want their voices heard constitutionally on the ballot. Everything points to a massive turnout today. Go & vote!
Meanwhile, voters at some polling stations in Harare’s high-density suburbs which are perceived opposition strongholds, waited for more than 10 hours at polling stations without being able to vote.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to deliver ballot papers on time, saying delays in the opening of voting were caused by delays in the printing of the ballot papers arising from numerous Court challenges.
Surprisingly, voters in ZANU PF strongholds which are more than 300 kilometers away from Harare where the ballots were printed voted without any hassles.
More: Pindula News