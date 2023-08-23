Henry Olonga Dismisses Heath Streak's Death Rumours

5 minutes ago

Henry Khaaba Olonga, a former Zimbabwean cricketer, has denied the rumours surrounding the death of his former teammate, Heath Streak. Olonga took to Twitter to clarify that reports of Streak’s demise are false.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the former all-rounder stated that he had been in contact with Streak, who is alive and currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Olonga further expressed that the rumours had been greatly exaggerated and likened the situation to a cricket match where the third umpire has called Streak back, emphasizing that he is very much alive. He posted: