Henry Olonga Dismisses Heath Streak's Death Rumours

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Henry Olonga Dismisses Heath Streak's Death Rumours5 minutes ago
Henry Khaaba Olonga, a former Zimbabwean cricketer, has denied the rumours surrounding the death of his former teammate, Heath Streak. Olonga took to Twitter to clarify that reports of Streak’s demise are false.
In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the former all-rounder stated that he had been in contact with Streak, who is alive and currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Olonga further expressed that the rumours had been greatly exaggerated and likened the situation to a cricket match where the third umpire has called Streak back, emphasizing that he is very much alive. He posted:
I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.Feedback
In response to the rumours, some individuals requested an apology from Olonga, accusing him of initiating the false information.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals