"I Am Alive And Well", Heath Streak Dispels Death Rumours

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
"I Am Alive And Well", Heath Streak Dispels Death Rumours6 minutes ago
Zimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak has broken his silence following social media rumours on Wednesday that he had died.
The 49-year-old former cricketer said he was “very upset and hurt” after one of his former teammates Henry Olonga announced he had died.
Streak told Indian outlet Mid-Day that he was alive and well and that he was upset over the rumours. He was quoted as saying:
It is a total rumour and a lie. I’m alive and well… I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified, especially in our day and age of social media.
Earlier on Wednesday, Olonga had taken to social media to pay tribute to Streak. He tweeted:
Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side.
RIP [Zimbabwe cricket] legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you.
See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end.
However, hours later Olonga backtracked on his claims as he confirmed Streak was in fact alive. He wrote:
I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated.
I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.
Reports earlier in 2023 indicated that Streak was battling cancer and had been receiving treatment in South Africa.
More: Pindula News