"I Am Alive And Well", Heath Streak Dispels Death Rumours

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak has broken his silence following social media rumours on Wednesday that he had died.

The 49-year-old former cricketer said he was “very upset and hurt” after one of his former teammates Henry Olonga announced he had died.

Streak told Indian outlet Mid-Day that he was alive and well and that he was upset over the rumours. He was quoted as saying:

