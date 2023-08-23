Mnangagwa's Son Turned Away From Polling Station

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Mnangagwa's Son Turned Away From Polling Station4 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins Mnangagwa, was turned away from a polling station because his name did not appear on the voters’ roll, reported News24.
Mnangagwa was advised to look for his name at another polling station.
Zimbabwean’s elections on 23 August 2023 were hit by a series of logistical difficulties, with delays in the opening of polling stations in Harare and Bulawayo.
Some voters in the affected areas, perceived to be opposition strongholds, feared the delays were a deliberate strategy to frustrate opposition supporters.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), voting was delayed in urban areas, with only 23% of voting stations in Harare opening on time.
In Bulawayo, three-quarters of voting stations opened an hour or more late. ZEC said:
Delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in the printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces.
More: Pindula News