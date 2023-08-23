Mnangagwa's Son Turned Away From Polling Station

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins Mnangagwa, was turned away from a polling station because his name did not appear on the voters’ roll, reported News24.

Mnangagwa was advised to look for his name at another polling station.

Zimbabwean’s elections on 23 August 2023 were hit by a series of logistical difficulties, with delays in the opening of polling stations in Harare and Bulawayo.

