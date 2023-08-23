Unavailability Of Ballot Papers Mar Zimbabwe's General Elections

4 minutes ago

Several polling stations in Harare opened just before the official closing time, while some of the centres which opened late did so well after 7 PM.

In the run-up to the polls, the Zimbabwe Electoral Authority (ZEC) announced that polling stations will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, on Wednesday morning, ZEC said that voting hours will be extended at some polling stations due to delays in the opening of polls. Below are some of the polling stations in Harare that opened late:

Feedback