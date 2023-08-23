Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

Unavailability Of Ballot Papers Mar Zimbabwe's General Elections

4 minutes ago
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 18:25:03 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Unavailability Of Ballot Papers Mar Zimbabwe's General Elections

Several polling stations in Harare opened just before the official closing time, while some of the centres which opened late did so well after 7 PM.

In the run-up to the polls, the Zimbabwe Electoral Authority (ZEC) announced that polling stations will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, on Wednesday morning, ZEC said that voting hours will be extended at some polling stations due to delays in the opening of polls. Below are some of the polling stations in Harare that opened late:

  • At Warren Park 2 High School, voting started around 3 PM but then local authority ballot papers ran out.
  • Voting started around 5 PM at Mwacheta Primary School in the Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency due to a shortage of voting material, according to the ZEC presiding officer.
  • Voting in Budiriro, Ward 33, voting reportedly commenced around 6.40 PM.
  • At Warren Park 4 polling station in Harare, voting started around 8 PM, an hour after polls were supposed to have closed.
  • In Nyanyadzi, suspected Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) members were reportedly interviewing voters right outside polling stations and collecting their ID numbers.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Ballot PapersZECZimbabwe 2023 Elections

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback