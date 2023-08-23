Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Believed Dead In Plane Crash

7 minutes ago

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have died in a plane crash that claimed the lives of all passengers on board, according to reports. Russia’s civil aviation authority has stated that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of the crashed jet that resulted in the loss of all lives on board. The Grey Zone Telegram channel, linked to Wagner, reported that the Embraer aircraft was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

The private jet, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, carried seven passengers and three crew members. Witnesses heard two bangs and saw two vapour trails before the crash, according to Grey Zone.

The plane, identified as an Embraer Legacy belonging to Prigozhin, caught fire upon impact with the ground. The aircraft had been in the air for under 30 minutes.

