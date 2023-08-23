ZEC Extends Voting Hours At Some Polling Stations

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that voting hours will be extended at some polling stations due to delays in the opening of polls particularly in Harare and Bulawayo provinces.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, ZEC said the main reason behind the delay in the opening of polling stations was the delay in the printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. ZEC said:
The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open to cater for the period of the delay, keeping in mind that the polling station must remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day.Feedback
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission takes this opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for the political tolerance and maturity that has been exhibited thus far.
We urge all voters at polling stations where delays are being experienced to remain patient as we work tirelessly to ensure delivery of the required material so that they exercise their right to vote.
ZEC said that in Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces, 100% of polling stations opened at 7 AM.
In Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces, 99% of polling stations reportedly opened at 7 AM, while in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces, 95% of polling stations opened at 7 AM.
ZEC said 85% of polling stations opened at 7 AM in Manicaland, while in Bulawayo, 75% of polling stations opened at 8:15 AM.
