Former Tajamuka Leader Promise Mkwananzi Appointed As CCC National Spokesperson

4 minutes ago

Promise Mkwananzi, a former leader of Tajamuka, has been appointed as the new national spokesperson for the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He succeeds Fadzai Mahere, who had been serving as the interim spokesperson since 2022 when the CCC morphed from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

During a press conference, Promise Mkwananzi announced the change without providing specific details, stating that Mahere would be deployed to another department while remaining an integral part of the movement.

Makomborero Haruzivishe, one of the youth leaders in the party, released a statement congratulating Mkwananzi on his appointment. He said:

