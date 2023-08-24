Former Tajamuka Leader Promise Mkwananzi Appointed As CCC National Spokesperson

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Promise Mkwananzi, a former leader of Tajamuka, has been appointed as the new national spokesperson for the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He succeeds Fadzai Mahere, who had been serving as the interim spokesperson since 2022 when the CCC morphed from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
During a press conference, Promise Mkwananzi announced the change without providing specific details, stating that Mahere would be deployed to another department while remaining an integral part of the movement.
Makomborero Haruzivishe, one of the youth leaders in the party, released a statement congratulating Mkwananzi on his appointment. He said:
Congratulations to PROMISE MKWANANZI@pmkwananzi on his appointment as the @CCCZimbabwe spokesperson. VICTORY IS CERTAIN!
There is concern among social media users about the secretive approach of party leader Nelson Chamisa. Some individuals criticized the decision, citing Promise Mkwananzi’s alleged dismissal from Tajamuka due to accusations of misappropriating donations for the campaign.
Chipo Dendere expressed the view that if the allegations are true, Mkwananzi should decline the position. She added that it is vital to clarify whether Mahere voluntarily stepped down, as the situation is currently unclear. Some accused Mkwananzi of being a ZANU PF agent, a label that was previously attributed to Mahere in 2018 when she ran as an independent candidate.