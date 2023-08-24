Mnangagwa Congratulates Zelensky On Ukraine's Independence Day

Today, on Ukrainian Independence Day, we all extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ukraine. @ZelenskyyUa may the spirit of sovereignty and progress continue to guide your nation towards a prosperous future.

Ukraine celebrates 32 years of independence as it fights for sovereignty and territorial integrity as Russia’s war rages.

In his address marking Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day, Zelensky rallied his compatriots to continue defending their freedom. He said:

Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence — the independence of Ukraine. This is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine. In a big war, there are no small deeds. No unnecessary ones. No unimportant ones. This is true of people, deeds, and words.

Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian fighters who have valiantly defended the country from the Russsian invaders, saying:

To you, the father of a Ukrainian warrior, and to you, the mother of a Ukrainian defender. To all Ukrainian families who have raised their children to love Ukraine and have the courage to defend it with all their might. I am grateful to everyone who is waiting for their loved ones from the front line, to everyone who prays for them every day, who calls or texts such an important “How are you?” … Many Ukrainians lost loved ones because of the war. Heroes who prevented us from losing Ukraine. I thank and bow to each and every one of them… I am grateful to every Ukrainian mother for whom our country is and will remain home. Despite the fact that they had to leave because of the war. And when a mother in any country gives her child a book in Ukrainian so that the child does not lose himself or herself, when a mother teaches Ukrainian, when she worries about Ukraine and waits for news from Ukraine, waits to be able to return, this is the most important thing. Because you are important. All Ukrainians!

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides.

