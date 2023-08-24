UK Zimbabwe Travel Advice, 24 August 2023

Ensure you carry identification so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces. Taking photographs of police, armed forces personnel, government buildings and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted.

Always carry identity documentation or a copy of your passport. See Local laws and customs

Zimbabwe’s economic situation remains unpredictable. Both the Zimbabwe Dollar and US Dollar are currently used. This may change without notice.

There is a shortage of physical cash so it is not always possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card.

If attempting to use an international bank card for payment in supermarkets, shops and restaurants, ensure you state that you are using an international card to avoid overcharging on your account.

You should check with your tour operator or hotel what payment methods will be accepted. See Money

… Dual British-Zimbabwean nationals who travel to Zimbabwe must have a valid travel document to re-enter the United Kingdom.

It’s not possible to re-enter the UK using a Zimbabwean passport or a Zimbabwe Temporary Travel document without a visa or entry clearance endorsed.

