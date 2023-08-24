Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Mahere Raises Rigging Concerns At A Harare Polling Station

5 minutes ago

Fadzayi Mahere, the national spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has raised concerns about a possible rigging attempt at Hiller Road Polling Station in Harare. In a series of messages, Mahere provided updates on the situation:

In her initial post, Mahere reported that the polling agents have completed the vote count at the Hiller Rd polling stations. However, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was refusing to release the V11 forms, stating that they are awaiting instructions from higher authorities. These polling stations include the ones at the barracks, Tomlinson Depot, and Morris Depot.

Mahere then reported that polling officers at Tent CA Hiller Rd claimed that they couldn’t release the V11 forms because the presiding officer was unavailable as they were taking a bath. Mahere’s polling agents decided to wait until the forms were released and refused to leave.

