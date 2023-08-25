Scott Sakupwanya: My Pledges For Mabvuku/Tafara People Remain In Place Despite Election Loss

ZANU PF’s candidate for the Mabvuku House of Assembly, Mr. Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, has expressed his commitment to fulfilling the promises he made during the election campaign. In a statement obtained by Pindula News, Sakupwanya accepted his defeat to opposition candidate Mr. Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). He also expressed his willingness to collaborate with the elected Member of Parliament in order to advocate for the welfare of the people in Mabvuku/Tafara. Read the statement:

PRESS STATEMENT BY ZANU PF MABVUKU HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CANDIDATE, CDE PEDZAI SCOTT SAKUPWANYA CONCEDING DEFEAT

Fellow Zimbabweans and particularly the people of Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, greetings to you. I address you all today with a heavy heart. After a hotly contested election in Mabvuku/Tafara, the people have spoken through the ballot and resultantly their voices are binding to us all. Allow me to pay tribute to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for conducting a free, fair and transparent process in the constituency that demonstrates the maturity of our democracy as a country. With that said, I take this opportunity to congratulate, first, the people of Mabvuku/Tafara for voting peacefully and upholding the ethos of peace and love. Secondly, I congratulate the MP Elect Mr. Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi as he assumes the duty to represent Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, our home.

Allow me to also thank my beloved party Zanu PF, the leadership of the party, particularly His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa, my family and the people of Mabvuku for giving me the opportunity to showcase my willingness to serve as a Member of Parliament. Despite the setback, my office remains open to work with the sitting Member of Parliament and the people of Mabvuku/Tafara to continue on a developmental trajectory for the benefit of the residents. My pledges for the people of Mabvuku/Tafara remain in place.

