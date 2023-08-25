Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: ZANU PF Says It's On Course For Two-Thirds Majority, 60-65% Vote For Mnangagwa

4 minutes ago

The ZANU PF party has stated that it is on target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and 60 to 65 percent of the vote for their presidential candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections. The party’s Secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa expressed the party’s confidence in their prospects of winning the elections based on the emerging results.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters in Harare, Chinamasa who was standing in for the Party Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, also thanked the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the 2023 general elections. Chinamasa said: