Zimbabwe Elections 2023 Results: Deputy Minister Raj Modi Loses Parliamentary Seat To CCC's Watson

5 minutes ago

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, has lost the Bulawayo South Constituency Parliamentary seat to opposition candidate Nicola Jane Watson from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Modi, a well-known businessman, philanthropist, and member of ZANU PF, received 3,752 votes, while Watson secured 10,470 votes.

Born on February 4, 1959, in India, Modi relocated to Zimbabwe at the age of 22 after marrying his wife, who is from Zimbabwe. Initially, his intention was to gain an understanding of his wife’s country, but he ended up staying when his father-in-law passed away.

