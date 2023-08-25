Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Elections 2023 Results: Deputy Minister Raj Modi Loses Parliamentary Seat To CCC's Watson

5 minutes ago
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 05:41:45 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe Elections 2023 Results: Deputy Minister Raj Modi Loses Parliamentary Seat To CCC's Watson

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, has lost the Bulawayo South Constituency Parliamentary seat to opposition candidate Nicola Jane Watson from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Modi, a well-known businessman, philanthropist, and member of ZANU PF, received 3,752 votes, while Watson secured 10,470 votes.

Born on February 4, 1959, in India, Modi relocated to Zimbabwe at the age of 22 after marrying his wife, who is from Zimbabwe. Initially, his intention was to gain an understanding of his wife’s country, but he ended up staying when his father-in-law passed away.

Modi is one among several prominent politicians who have lost their Parliamentary seats. One of them is Independent Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa, who has claimed that he also lost to CCC’s Richard Tsvangirai.

Additionally, preliminary results from polling stations in the Cowdray Park Constituency of Bulawayo indicate that Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube received fewer votes compared to CCC candidate Pashor Raphael Sibanda.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Nicola Jane WatsonRaj ModiZimbabwe 2023 Elections

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback