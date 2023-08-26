ZEC: Expect Presidential Election Results Around 10 PM

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced that Presidential Election results are expected tonight at 10 p.m. ZEC initially said it aims to release the results by Sunday evening but it seems they aim to announce them tonight.

This follows the completion of the announcement of National Assembly results in which the ZANU PF party won 136 out of 210 while the opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), secured 73 seats.

The election for the Gutu West Constituency National Assembly seat could not take place due to the death of independent candidate Mutonhori Christopher Rwodzi. He was scheduled to compete against the incumbent Member of Parliament, John Paradza from ZANU PF, and Ephraim Murudu of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), if a candidate passes away, the nomination process is rendered invalid under Section 50 of the Electoral Act.

