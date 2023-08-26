Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Reactions To Mnangagwa's Victory Against Chamisa

In response to Mpofu’s comments, Jealousy Mawarire stated that lawyers would benefit financially from the lawsuits. He expressed the view that this cycle of legal disputes would continue every five years during Zimbabwean elections. He said:

And it’s now time for lawyers to make money, then nothing changes and the cycle is repeated in 5 years, Zim elections !!!. Renyu ratanga bamunini, rovai bag!!!!

Team Pachedu agreed with Thabani Mpofu’s assertion that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) manipulated the election results to favor Emmerson Mnangagwa. Team Pachedu responded by pointing out that ZEC unlawfully added additional voters to the voters’ roll after the official registration deadline had passed. Team Pachedu reacted:

ZEC illegally added more voters to the voters roll after registration had officially closed. The final voters roll published by ZEC on 11 July had 6,619,691 voters. However, ZEC has just announced a different higher VR figure of 6,623,511 voters. ZEC must be sued! @ZECzim

Prior to the announcement of the results, Team Pachedu alleged that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was compelling Presiding Officers and Polling Agents to sign new V11 forms at Goromonzi RDC offices. They stated that they had received multiple reports of similar incidents from various regions, with a significant number of them originating from rural polling stations. Team Pachedu called for an immediate explanation from ZEC regarding these allegations.

Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), suggested that there was a process to rectify “this madness”. He said:

We are in a transition that transcends all this madness, it’s an evolution! Zimbabwe will never go back where it was before the 23rd of August 2023.

According to academic Ibbo Mandaza, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) participated in an electoral process that was flawed. Mandaza expressed regret, stating that CCC unintentionally became involved in an exercise that was fundamentally flawed. He said:

Regrettably., CCC stumbled into a flawed exercise and witnessed the entire sham, the worst in the history of elections in Zimbabwe. Back to the future!

Ibbo Mandaza’s comments resonate with the sentiments expressed by Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the MDC when he withdrew from the presidential race, citing an unfair and imbalanced electoral environment. Mwonzora urged the opposition to boycott the poll, stating that participating in such a situation would be an act of misguided courage. Mwonzora warned:

This election is stacked against the opposition; already, laws are being changed as the election process is going on.

ZANU PF supporter, Kudzai Mutsisi stated that a significant number of people did not participate in the voting process, which may have contributed to Chamisa’s defeat in the election. Analyzing the election results, Mutsisi said:

Looking at the election results, it’s clear LOTS of people didn’t vote… U don’t vote but waste time on social claiming nonexistent victory for your preferred candidate… Harare has more than 1 million voters, only 700 000 voted. Singing at rallies doesn’t win elections folks.

Some observers alleged that the voting delays encountered in Harare and Bulawayo, which are known as opposition strongholds, were intentionally orchestrated to discourage the electorate and limit the number of votes for Chamisa. At several polling stations, ballot papers arrived extremely late, some as late as 11 p.m., despite the scheduled voting start time of 7 a.m. These delays were seen as an effort to hinder the voting process and possibly undermine the support for Chamisa.

