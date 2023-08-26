Zimbabwean Businessman John Moxon Lost $148 Million In 71 Days

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwean businessman John Moxon has lost $148 million over a period of 71 days as the value of his ownership stake in Meikles Limited, a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Harare, continues to decline.

Recent data compiled by Billionaires.Africa reveals that the losses incurred by John Moxon are primarily due to a sustained decrease in the company’s share price.

Moxon, a prominent figure in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and a key contributor to the growth of Meikles Limited, possesses a 10.8% ownership stake in the company. This stake consists of 27,933,226 shares, which have witnessed a substantial decline in market value from ZWL67.04 billion ($208.23 million) on June 12 to ZWL19.28 billion ($59.88 million) on August 22. Consequently, this represents a significant loss of ZWL47.76 billion ($148.3 million) for the Zimbabwean billionaire within the past 71 days.

