Chamisa Is A Sore Loser - ZANU PF

Mnangagwa won his first presidential term in 2018, with Chamisa, who was then leader of the MDC Alliance, rejecting the result.

Last night, Chamisa again refused to accept the results. His chief election agent refused to sign the final results at the ZEC Command Center in Harare.

Addressing the media in Harare this Sunday, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who made reference to a previous newspaper article, accused Chamisa of disrespecting State institutions. He said:

[Chamisa] had absolute confidence in the integrity of electoral systems in Zimbabwe. Today, he is refusing to append his signature to the same system he was lauding so much. You have to be a man enough for a woman enough to accept that sometimes things do not go the way you want. We as ZANU PF know the pain of losing. We were disappointed that there seem to be misgivings about appending the signature of the V11. We really think that if people go into an election with the idea that if they do not win therefore results are not correct. It is not good because you are usurping the decision of the people. We as ZANU PF have no quarrel with the system. We are happy with the system.

On Sunday Chamisa told journalists that in Harare the V11 forms are showing, without doubt, that CCC has won Zimbabwe’s presidential election.

He said the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission are fake.

