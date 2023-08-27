Commonwealth Observers Release Interim Report On Zimbabwe elections

Commonwealth Observers Release Interim Report On Zimbabwe elections8 minutes ago
The Commonwealth Observer Group to the 2023 Zimbabwe Harmonised Elections issued its Interim Statement at a press conference in Harare.
It follows elections in the country on 23 and 24 August.
Voting had been scheduled to take place on 23 August but was extended to 24 August in some areas due to the late arrival of ballot papers.
The Group’s Chair, Ambassador Amina Mohamed, praised Zimbabweans for the largely peaceful approach in the run-up to and on election days.
The Group was invited to observe the 2023 Harmonised Elections by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.
The Group will submit a final report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC, which will be subsequently shared with pertinent parties and made publicly available. Part of the report on the activities forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) group, reads:
We observed and received various reports, that an NGO called Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), had set up “exit poll survey” tables in close proximity to polling stations, with governing party regalia. From our briefings with other civil society organisations and stakeholders, it was made clear that exit polling is currently not permitted within the legal framework of Zimbabwe…
Our observers witnessed tables set up in close proximity by an organisation called Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) and received reports that members of the organisation were allegedly recording the names and ID numbers of voters. We also noted that members of FAZ were also conducting citizen observation. Their presence fuelled allegations of voter intimidation.
