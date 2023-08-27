Kasukuwere Says Election Results Do Not Reflect The Will Of Zimbabweans

Kasukuwere Says Election Results Do Not Reflect The Will Of Zimbabweans4 minutes ago
Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has said the election results from the 2023 Harmonised Elections do not reflect the will of the people of Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday night, declared ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of elections held on 23 and 24 August.
Kasukuwere was disqualified from the presidential race by the High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the judgement. Speaking to SABC News, Kasukuwere said:
The results are pre-determined outcomes especially how we have seen arrangements done in the beginning, where opponents were chosen and others disqualified in various strategies.
We are not surprised because the region (Southern African Development Community) was saying that Mnangagwa must have a Second Term.
On Sunday, 27 August, Mnangagwa rejected allegations by the opposition that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in his favour.
He also said observer missions that criticised the country’s laws “overstepped” their mandate.
Last week, SADC observer mission head Nevers Mumba said some parts of the electoral process fell short of standards.
He criticised Zimbabwe’s “Patriotic Act” which is a new section of the amended criminal law that punishes Zimbabweans for conniving with foreigners to push for sanctions and foreign military intervention.
