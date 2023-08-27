Kasukuwere Says Election Results Do Not Reflect The Will Of Zimbabweans

4 minutes ago

Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has said the election results from the 2023 Harmonised Elections do not reflect the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday night, declared ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of elections held on 23 and 24 August.

Kasukuwere was disqualified from the presidential race by the High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the judgement. Speaking to SABC News, Kasukuwere said:

Feedback