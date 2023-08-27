Mnangagwa's Second Term Could Be Better Than His First, Says Economist Chitambara

He [Mnangagwa] will be under a lot of pressure to leave a legacy for himself given this will be his last term and this could be a good thing for the economy.

As such, his second term could be better than his first. That is the best-case scenario.

Chitambara added that the worst-case scenario would be a continuation of the economic policies of the past five years of Mnangagwa’s administration.

Since Mnangagwa took over from the late Robert Mugabe in November 207 following a military coup, the Zimbabwe dollar has depreciated against the United States dollar owing to the unbridled printing of money.

Prices of goods are so high that ordinary people cannot afford them and the majority of Zimbabweans have been forced to take on some sort of menial work to survive.

Meanwhile, Taurai Gwatidzo, a Harare-based shoe cobbler told Al Jazeera that ZANU PF’s victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections means that suffering will continue.

olo Zuma, a 37-year-old mother of three, said that she if ZANU PF wins she will become a sex worker to earn a living for her children.

On Saturday, ZEC declared ZANU PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with 2,350,711 votes which translates to 52.6%, while CCC’s Nelson Chamisa received 1 967 343 which translates to 44% of the total votes cast.

However, the opposition spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said on X, previously known as Twitter, that the party rejected the results.

