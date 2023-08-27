Zimbabweans Face Another Five Years Of "Frightening" Poverty, Corruption - Biti

6 minutes ago

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti said that Zimbabweans now face another five years of “frightening” grinding poverty, corruption and underdevelopment after ZANU PF won the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

ZANU PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes cast thereby avoiding a run-off.

Biti has implored SADC to ensure that it finds lasting solutions to Zimbabwe’s perennial problems after the regional body condemned the manner in which the 23 to 24 August elections were conducted. Said Biti:

