Zimbabweans Face Another Five Years Of "Frightening" Poverty, Corruption - Biti

Zimbabweans Face Another Five Years Of "Frightening" Poverty, Corruption - Biti6 minutes ago
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti said that Zimbabweans now face another five years of “frightening” grinding poverty, corruption and underdevelopment after ZANU PF won the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
ZANU PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes cast thereby avoiding a run-off.
Biti has implored SADC to ensure that it finds lasting solutions to Zimbabwe’s perennial problems after the regional body condemned the manner in which the 23 to 24 August elections were conducted. Said Biti:
It’s “de javu” once more. Another contested and bitter election. A ritualistic process rejected even by the pro-status regional body SADC.
To Zimbabweans, it is a prospect of a further 5 years of attrition, poverty, extraction, corruption and underdevelopment that is most frightening.
Zimbabweans deserve better. They deserve a time-out from 44 years of banditry. The hope now is for the regional body to accept its report and realize that the Zimbabwean crisis requires external agency in pursuit of a lasting solution. Flawed processes produce illegitimate outcomes.
The country’s main opposition party, CCC, has rejected the presidential election results, insisting that it won but its victory was “stolen”.
More: Pindula News