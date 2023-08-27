ZRP Reassures The Public Of Personal Safety And Security

Zimbabweans should feel free to go to their workplaces, to conduct family and other activities without fear or any form of intimidation from anyone.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilize groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for purported briefing and popcorn demonstrations under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification.

This has even been given credence by some social media posts obtained by the Police where some individuals and groups are openly inciting violence and issuing threats aimed at causing alarm and despondence among Zimbabweans.

The Police will not hesitate to effect arrests on such criminal elements. The public should feel free to report these criminal acts on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the situation in the country is very calm and the public should certainly feel free to go about their day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country by avoiding unsanctioned car rallies, processions and other celebratory activities without notifying the local regulating authority in terms of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23.

Any form of unlawful political gatherings will be dealt with by the police in terms of the country’s laws.

Finally, the Police continues to applaud and commend Zimbabweans for the exemplary conduct shown during the pre-election and the voting period.

