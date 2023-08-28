Former Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, Assaulted

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a road traffic accident involving a vehicle driven by George Chengetai Rwodzi, son to Honourable Barbara Rwodzi and another vehicle driven by John Bata, along Chaka-Charandura dust road, Chirumhanzu on 24th August 2023 at 1245 hours.

The collision occurred as both vehicles approached Njiva curve in the Gonawapotera area. Coincidentally, the vehicles are owned by Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu Constituency, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi and losing Citizen Coalition for Change candidate, Patrick Cheza.

As a result, Honourable Rwodzi drove to the scene after receiving a distress call from her son, while Patrick Cheza also drove to the scene in the company of Citizen Coalition for Change members.

A dispute ensued resulting in Citizen Coalition for Change activists led by Patrick Cheza assaulting Honourable Rwodzi.

Patrick Cheza later made a report on the accident to the police while Honourable Barbara Rwodzi made an assault report to the police.

Patrick Cheza handed himself to the police in the company of his lawyer, Esau Mandipa on 27th August 2023.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that the road traffic accident and the assault case will be handled in line with the country’s laws.