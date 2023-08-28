Fraud Accused Priscah Mupfumira Bags ZANU PF Senatorial Post

Fraud Accused Priscah Mupfumira Bags ZANU PF Senatorial Post4 minutes ago
Former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Priscah Mupfumira, is set to return to the Senate following ZANU PF’s victory in Mashonaland West Province in last week’s Harmonised Elections.
Mupfumira is accused of criminal abuse of office which resulted in the alleged siphoning of US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).
She was in the previous Senate but some ZANU PF members tried to have her barred from contesting primaries to be on the party list.
Other ZANU PF Mashonaland West Senators are Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lydia Tsomondo and James Gumbo.
ZANU PF won 16 National Assembly seats against CCC’s 6 across Mashonaland West Province.
As a result, CCC was proportionally allocated two seats which will be occupied by Editor Matamisa and party interim provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, President Emmerson Mnangagwa relieved Mupfumira of her ministerial portfolio after she was charged with criminal abuse involving US$95 million of NSSA funds.
She was the Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister when she was fired from the cabinet.
Mupfumira also faced two charges after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) reportedly established she was involved in money laundering.
The High Court judges of appeal, Justices Benjamin Chikowero and Rodgers Manyangadze this year dismissed an appeal by Mupfumira who was challenging the Magistrates Court’s decision to dismiss her application for discharge at the close of State’s case.
Her application for discharge had been dismissed by Magistrate Ngoni Nduna.
More: Pindula News