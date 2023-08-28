Fraud Accused Priscah Mupfumira Bags ZANU PF Senatorial Post

4 minutes ago

Former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Priscah Mupfumira, is set to return to the Senate following ZANU PF’s victory in Mashonaland West Province in last week’s Harmonised Elections.

Mupfumira is accused of criminal abuse of office which resulted in the alleged siphoning of US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

She was in the previous Senate but some ZANU PF members tried to have her barred from contesting primaries to be on the party list.

