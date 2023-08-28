Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: South Africa's ANC Stands With ZANU PF

5 minutes ago

The secretary-general of South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, said Western countries should desist from meddling in Zimbabwe’s affairs but should respect the results from the recently-held Harmonised Elections.

Mbalula said the ANC rejects some preliminary reports on Zimbabwe’s elections, saying the party had sent its own observer mission to Zimbabwe, which will report on the elections, instead of relying on third parties.

Posting on X, Mbalula called upon Western countries to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe to allow the southern African country’s economy to flourish. He said:

