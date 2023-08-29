China Congratulates Mnangagwa On Re-election

China Congratulates Mnangagwa On Re-election4 minutes ago
China has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election but said it has “noticed reports on some disputing the election result.”
In a statement released on Monday, 28 August on the 2023 Zimbabwe Harmonised Elections, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated that China does not interfere in other countries internal affairs.
Below is the full statement:
As a friend to Zimbabwe, China has been closely following the general elections in the country.
At Zimbabwe’s invitation, China sent an observer mission there. The mission believes that the elections were held in a peaceful and orderly fashion with active participation by the people.
We have noted the result released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and extend congratulations to President Mnangagwa.
We stand ready to work with the new government to bring our two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.
We have noticed reports on some disputing the election result. It is our hope that parties in Zimbabwe will put people’s interests first and resolve differences properly through legal means.
China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.
We respect the Zimbabwe people’s choice, wish the country continued stability after the election and greater progress in pursuing national development and prosperity.
More: Pindula News