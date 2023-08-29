Doctors, Nurses To Undergo ZANU PF PF Ideological Orientation

In view of the above, you are please requested to liaise with the Chitepo School of Ideology regarding training logistics and update this office.

The Chitepo School of Ideology is named after Herbet Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo, the ZANU Chairman and Chairman of Dare reChimurenga who was assassinated in Zambia on 18 March 1975.

It is under Chitepo’s stewardship that ZANU sought to propagate its Ideological foundations and bring about clarity in the Party cadreship about the philosophical underpinnings upon which an independent Zimbabwe would be built.

The Chitepo School of Ideology is the ZANU PF Party School that was first established during the Liberation Struggle to promote social cohesion between the Freedom Fighters and the general masses in the fight against the oppression of the white colonial system.

