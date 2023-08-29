Doctors, Nurses To Undergo ZANU PF PF Ideological Orientation

Doctors, Nurses To Undergo ZANU PF PF Ideological Orientation5 minutes ago
ZANU PF has given the green light for public hospital doctors and nurses to enroll at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology to be taught the ideals of the country’s liberation struggle.
In a letter seen by Pindula News and date-stamped 24 August 2023, addressed to senior executives, the Secretary for Health and Child Care, Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza said:
It is noted that some members of staff have requested to be trained in Ideology at the Chitepo School of Ideology.Feedback
In view of the above, you are please requested to liaise with the Chitepo School of Ideology regarding training logistics and update this office.
The Chitepo School of Ideology is named after Herbet Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo, the ZANU Chairman and Chairman of Dare reChimurenga who was assassinated in Zambia on 18 March 1975.
It is under Chitepo’s stewardship that ZANU sought to propagate its Ideological foundations and bring about clarity in the Party cadreship about the philosophical underpinnings upon which an independent Zimbabwe would be built.
The Chitepo School of Ideology is the ZANU PF Party School that was first established during the Liberation Struggle to promote social cohesion between the Freedom Fighters and the general masses in the fight against the oppression of the white colonial system.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals