Ramaphosa Explains Congratulatory Message To Mnangagwa

So, let’s wait until all that comes out but the Electoral Commission in Zimbabwe has made a declaration and it is on that basis that we have issued our congratulatory message.

So, the rest of the things still need to be processed no doubt and everybody including the government of Zimbabwe accepts that so let’s wait until everything is well processed.

Ramaphosa’s congratulatory message was met with consternation in some quarters after the SADC Observer Mission expressed its reservations about the recently concluded harmonised elections.

The SADC observer team said voting delays, the banning of opposition rallies and biased state media compromised the credibility of the 23 August elections.

