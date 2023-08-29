Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $4 604 Per US Dollar

Click to see results

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar depreciated against the United States Dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction on Tuesday, 29 August.

After today’s wholesale auction, the Zimbabwe dollar averaged $4 604.62 against the US dollar.

On 21 August, the average interbank rate was $4 571.29, while on 18 August, it was $4 573.77.

Feedback