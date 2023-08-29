Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $4 604 Per US Dollar

5 minutes ago
Tue, 29 Aug 2023 12:39:58 GMT
The Zimbabwe Dollar depreciated against the United States Dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction on Tuesday, 29 August.

After today’s wholesale auction, the Zimbabwe dollar averaged $4 604.62 against the US dollar.

On 21 August, the average interbank rate was $4 571.29, while on 18 August, it was $4 573.77.

Today, 18 bids were received, and all 18 bids were accepted and received allotments.

The total value of bids accepted was US$19,610,040.40 and a similar amount was allotted.

The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.

The highest bid rate was ZWL$4,650.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4,570.0000.

The Retail Auction was allotted US$545 877.82, with the bulk of the allotment, US$220 379.23, going to services (loans, education, dividends, disinvestments, etc.).

Image

