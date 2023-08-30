Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule Forms New Party

Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule Forms New Party4 minutes ago
Former ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, has established a new party called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Despite being expelled from the ANC due to corruption allegations, Magashule reportedly remains popular among certain left-leaning voters.
Analysts suggest that the formation of the new party could further erode support for the ANC, which has faced accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Polls indicate that the ANC’s vote share may drop below 50 percent in the 2024 elections.
Magashule stated that ACT aims to advocate for all South Africans, offering a new home for those who feel betrayed, fatigued, or homeless. He defended his ally Jacob Zuma, claiming that he was unfairly targeted in a witch hunt for challenging white monopoly capital. Magashule told a press briefing in Soweto:
We are a new political party and we call ourselves the people’s party.
Magashule faces charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering. These charges stem from allegations that he misappropriated public funds designated for the removal of asbestos from government-built homes. Magashule was suspended and later expelled from the ANC as part of their efforts to address multiple scandals. The investigation suggests that more than $12 million intended for the asbestos clean-up may have been embezzled.