Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule Forms New Party

4 minutes ago

Former ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, has established a new party called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Despite being expelled from the ANC due to corruption allegations, Magashule reportedly remains popular among certain left-leaning voters.

Analysts suggest that the formation of the new party could further erode support for the ANC, which has faced accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Polls indicate that the ANC’s vote share may drop below 50 percent in the 2024 elections.

Magashule stated that ACT aims to advocate for all South Africans, offering a new home for those who feel betrayed, fatigued, or homeless. He defended his ally Jacob Zuma, claiming that he was unfairly targeted in a witch hunt for challenging white monopoly capital. Magashule told a press briefing in Soweto:

