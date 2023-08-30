House Arrest: Ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo Appeals To Friends [Video]

6 minutes ago

Ali Bongo Ondimba, the former president of Gabon, has called upon his international friends to raise awareness and advocate for his release amid the military-led coup that removed him from power.

Army officers in Gabon took control of the government, announcing their coup on national television, the BBC News Africa has reported. They claimed to be annulling the results of the recent presidential election, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.

The electoral commission had stated that Bongo won nearly two-thirds of the votes, but main opposition candidate Albert Ondo Ossa complained about irregularities including alleged lack of ballot papers bearing his name at various polling stations, while the coalition he represents said the names of some of those who had withdrawn from the presidential race had still been on the ballot sheet. If successful, this would end Bongo’s family’s 53-year rule in Gabon.

