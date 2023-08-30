Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Launches 30-day Campaign Calling For Fresh Elections

Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Launches 30-day Campaign Calling For Fresh Elections6 minutes ago
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has initiated a 30-day campaign calling for fresh elections following last week’s controversial poll results.
The party argues that the elections were severely flawed, making the outcome illegitimate. They propose holding new elections under the supervision of an “impartial” electoral body, different from the “biased” Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), or preferably under the supervision of SADC, African Union (AU), and or the United Nations (UN).
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi announced the launch of the #CitizensFreshElection campaign, urging all concerned citizens to actively participate. Mkhwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, was recently appointed as the party’s spokesperson to address upcoming challenges and lead the call for new elections. He said:
Following Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Assembly resolution to reject the electoral sham of August 2023, I wish to announce that my communications department will be launching a 30 day #CitizensFreshElection campaign. Every aggrieved Citizen must play a part in this historic journey.
The CCC’s call for fresh elections has sparked debate among supporters and analysts, with differing opinions on the best approach to take. Some argue that the CCC should have accepted victory in the 73 National Assembly Constituencies and solely contested the Presidential election results. The party claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) manipulated the results in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ZANU PF candidate. On the other hand, there are those who believe that rejecting the results entirely will attract the attention of key stakeholders like SADC, AU, and UN, ultimately pressuring Zimbabwe to ensure transparency in future elections.