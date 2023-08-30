Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Launches 30-day Campaign Calling For Fresh Elections

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has initiated a 30-day campaign calling for fresh elections following last week’s controversial poll results.

The party argues that the elections were severely flawed, making the outcome illegitimate. They propose holding new elections under the supervision of an “impartial” electoral body, different from the “biased” Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), or preferably under the supervision of SADC, African Union (AU), and or the United Nations (UN).

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi announced the launch of the #CitizensFreshElection campaign, urging all concerned citizens to actively participate. Mkhwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, was recently appointed as the party’s spokesperson to address upcoming challenges and lead the call for new elections. He said:

Feedback