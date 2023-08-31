AU Condemns Gabon Coup Staged Against President Ali Bongo

He further calls on the national army and security forces to adhere strictly to their republican vocation and to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, members of his family, and those of his government. The Chairman of the Commission encourages all political, civil and military actors in Gabon to give priority to peaceful political avenues, and a rapid return to democratic constitutional order in the country.

The coup took place just moments after the president was declared the winner of a disputed election. The ousted president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, also known as Ali Bongo, had faced allegations of election fraud and corruption during his 14-year rule over the oil-rich but impoverished country. Following the coup, residents in the capital city celebrated and showed support for the soldiers on the streets.

However, many uncertainties remain as Bongo is reportedly under house arrest, his son has been arrested, borders are closed, and the government appears to be non-functional. The international community has expressed concern and condemnation of the coup, with some countries advising their citizens in Gabon to stay indoors.

It is still unclear what will happen next, including the fate of Gabon’s parliament and government institutions, the future leadership of the country, the situation for Bongo and his family, and the impact of the coup on Gabon’s international relations.

The Bongo family has faced criticism, particularly due to the significant wealth gap in the country. The Bongo family’s assets in France, including properties, bank accounts, and luxury cars, have drawn attention. Ali Bongo’s three election victories have been highly controversial, with allegations of electoral irregularities.

Political analysts say the occurrence of several coups in Africa’s former French colonies in recent years, including Gabon, threatens the progress of democratisation in the continent. Coups were more prevalent in the early postcolonial years, often motivated by corruption, mismanagement, and poverty. These issues persist, and some African populations feel they are worsening, leading to disillusionment with allegedly corrupt leaders and a desire for change.

Some Political analysts blame the AU for coups in Africa, citing its failure to enforce fair elections. They argue that the AU’s silence on election rigging and its inability to uphold its own protocols have eroded credibility. Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says coups, once condemned, are now celebrated by African youth as the only means to remove corrupt leaders. He said AU’s inaction has created a leadership vacuum, exploited by opportunistic militaries.

Tags

Leave a Comment